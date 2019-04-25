Red Cross: Tripoli neighbourhoods ‘turning into battlefields’

People pray near coffins draped with Libyan flags, with the bodies of members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces who were killed during clashes, during a funeral in Tripoli, Libya April 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, April 25 — The humanitarian situation has sharply deteriorated around the Libyan capital Tripoli, where “densely populated residential areas are gradually turning into battlefields”, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said today.

Hospitals are struggling from chronic shortages of medical supplies amid power outages and weakened water pumping stations, the aid agency said in a statement after three weeks of clashes.

“It is crucial that hospitals, medical facilities, health staff and vehicles transporting the wounded are allowed to carry out their activities safely,” it said. — Reuters