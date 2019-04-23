Moderate earthquake shakes Mexico, no damage reported

MEXICO CITY, April 23 — A moderate earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City yesterday, sending people running into the street for safety, but authorities said there were no initial reports of damages.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the 5.4 magnitude quake struck on the border of the southern states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, about 160 km southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco, at a depth of 21.6km.

The head of Mexico’s civil protection agency, David Leon, told local television there were no initial reports of damage or injuries. The head of the agency’s Mexico City division, Myriam Urzua, said shaking was felt in several areas of the capital.

In parts of Mexico City, people ran out into the streets when they felt the shaking. Mexico’s national seismological service originally registered the temblor at 5.7 magnitude. — Reuters