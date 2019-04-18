Quake of magnitude 6.1 hits east Taiwan, says weather bureau

A child rides a bicycle on a fractured road after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan February 8, 2018. — Reuters file pic

TAIPEI, April 18 — An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Taiwan’s coastal city of Hualien today, the weather bureau said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

A Reuters witness said the quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. It hit at a depth of 18km. No other details were immediately available.

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 6.4, adding that it struck at a depth of 15km northwest of Hua-lien.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in an earthquake in the island’s south in 2016, and a quake of 7.6 magnitude killed more than 2,000 people in 1999. — Reuters

