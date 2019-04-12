Sri Lanka’s wartime defence chief to give up US citizenship

Sri Lanka’s former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa greets his supporters after his return from the United States, in Katunayake, Sri Lanka, April 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

COLOMBO, April 12 — Sri Lanka’s controversial former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has launched legal proceedings to renounce his US citizenship, he said today, ahead of a probable candidacy in a presidential election.

Gotabaya, brother of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, oversaw the crushing of Tamil Tiger rebels a decade ago, but has faced accusations of war crimes, including extra judicial killings.

Soon after his return from a trip to the US, Gotabaya, who has citizenship of both the United States and Sri Lanka, told reporters he had begun the process with US authorities.

“I went to the US to initiate the legal process to renounce my US citizenship. I have done it successfully,” said Gotabaya, who was welcomed home by hundreds of supporters gathered at the airport.

His spokesman, Milinda Rajapaksha, said Gotabaya was considering plans to run for president later this year.

But a possible obstacle to his political ambitions could prove to be lawsuits filed by activists seeking compensation for his alleged role in the civil war.

Gotabaya has rejected the accusations, ascribing a political motive to them.

The South Africa-based International Truth and Justice Project, in partnership with US law firm Hausfeld filed a civil case in California this week against Gotabaya on behalf of a Tamil torture survivor.

In a separate case, Ahimsa Wickrematunga, the daughter of murdered investigative editor Lasantha Wickrematunga, filed a complaint for damages on April 4 in the same US District Court in California for allegedly instigating and authorising the extrajudicial killing of her father.

“I have been in the US more than ten times. But these people never asked me for compensation. So this is done ahead of the presidential poll,” said Gotabaya.

Gotabaya and his brother Mahinda have rejected calls for an international probe into alleged war crimes in the final phase of the 26-year war. — Reuters