Army forces and migrants stand onboard tanker ‘Elhibru 1’ that was hijacked by migrants it had rescued off Libya, docked at Boiler Wharf in Valletta’s Grand Harbour March 28, 2019, after Maltese armed forces took control of the vessel. — AFP pic

VALLETTA (Malta), March 28 — A tanker that was hijacked by migrants it had rescued off Libya docked in Malta today, after Maltese armed forces took control of the vessel, an AFP journalist said.

The tanker Elhiblu I — with 108 migrants on board including women and children — was to be handed over to police, a statement from the Armed Forces of Malta said earlier. — AFP