Texas residents ordered indoors, schools closed after chemical plant fire

Smoke rises from a fire burning at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, east of Houston, Texas, US, March 18, 2019. — Twitter pic (jamiejow) via Reuters

HOUSTON, March 21 — Residents of two Houston-area cities were told to stay indoors and schools in six communities were closed today due to air pollution by a cancer-causing chemical after a petrochemical plant fire.

The three-day blaze at Mitsui unit Intercontinental Terminals Co (ITC) in Deer Park, Texas, was extinguished yesterday after it destroyed 11 giant fuel tanks. No injuries were reported.

The City of Deer Park, 32km east of Houston, issued a shelter-in-place advisory to its 34,000 residents after reports of high levels of benzene or other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) within city limits, the municipality said on its website.

Residents were advised to remain indoors, turn off air conditioning and heating systems, and close doors and windows, making sure to plug any gaps, holes or cracks with wet towels or sheets.

A state highway was closed in the city and the Deer Park Independent School District and five other nearby school systems canceled classes.

The City of Galena Park, a community of 10,000 people to the east of Deer Park, also issued a shelter-in-place advisory, Mayor Esmeralda Moya said on Twitter.

“Given our very conservative air quality standards we are at a level where out of an abundance of caution there should be a shelter in place,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said during a news conference.

She said officials have not seen any elevated air-quality readings outside the shelter-in-place area.

“This is a dynamic situation,” Hidalgo said. “That is why we have so many monitors in place.”

Inhaling benzene, a carcinogenic chemical with a pungent odour, can cause minor irritation to skin, eyes and the respiratory system, while severe exposure can harm the nervous system or lead to unconsciousness, according to experts.

ITC said workers monitoring the scene of the fire had detected increased levels of benzene, but said these levels did not represent an immediate risk. A company spokeswoman could not say what levels were detected.

Harris County’s environmental public health division director, Michael Schaffer, said a reading of one part per million of benzene was detected at 2.55am local time today.

Officials said they did not known when the shelter-in-place advisories will be lifted.

The fire, which began on Sunday morning, destroyed 11 tanks holding up to 80,000 barrels of gasoline and other fuels. The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said fire fighters have placed and continue to reapply a foam blanket on the burn area to stop the possible escape of dangerous fumes. It is unclear what caused the release of benzene, she said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which is investigating the incident, estimated that on the first day of the fire, 6.2 million pounds of carbon monoxide and thousands of pounds of nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide and toluene were released. The regulator has cited ITC for violations of state air-emissions rules 39 times over the past 16 years.

The US Environmental Protection Agency is to test local waterways for possible contamination from the millions of gallons of water and foam dropped on the fire since Sunday. — Reuters