APRIL 9 — In “Isn’t it time to reform the law on arrest?” I called on the people’s representatives – better known as MPs – to raise the matter of reforms to the law on arrest in Parliament.

The call goes to civil societies as well.

Given that India, which gave us the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) and the law on arrest, has amended its CPC and therefore its law on arrest way back at the turn of the millennium, are we content with being stuck with a century-old law?

Arrest affects the liberty and freedom of citizens and needs to be exercised with great care and caution.

The reform in India means that a police officer, before making an arrest in arrestable offences – called cognizable offences (seizable offences in Malaysia) – has to be satisfied that arrest is necessary which the police officer may reach based on facts.

Given that India, which gave us the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) and the law on arrest, has amended its CPC and therefore its law on arrest way back at the turn of the millennium, are we content with being stuck with a century-old law? — Pexels pic

So, it is curious that civil society organisations, while persistently and validly calling for reforms – institutional and legal – should decry the arrest of one while calling for the arrest of another.

The Quran says: “Let not let the hatred of a people lead you to injustice. Be just! That is closer to righteousness.” (Surah al-Maidah, verse 8)

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.