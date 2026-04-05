APRIL 5 — Malaysia often speaks of itself as a tapestry, a vibrant collection of cultures and histories woven into a single national identity. We celebrate this diversity in our tourism ads and over shared meals, yet there is a quiet gap in this narrative that we rarely address with the same focus.

When the conversation shifts to the professional world, particularly for persons with disabilities (PWDs), that celebrated tapestry starts to look a little unfinished.

According to the Public Service Department (JPA), only 0.3 per cent of civil servants in Malaysia are PWDs. It is a significant gap when measured against the government’s own long-standing target of 1 per cent.

In the private sector, the picture is even harder to see. Without mandatory reporting or rigorous tracking, many companies simply stay silent about their numbers. This lack of transparency hides a sobering reality where thousands of capable, skilled Malaysians are left on the sidelines of the workforce.

According to the Public Service Department, only 0.3 per cent of civil servants in Malaysia are PWDs. It is a significant gap when measured against the government’s own long-standing target of 1 per cent. — Unsplash pic

Why corporate goodwill is not enough

For years, Malaysia has approached disability employment through the lens of sentiment. We rely on the “good hearts” of corporate leaders and the brochures of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. We hope that by encouraging diversity, inclusion will naturally follow. However, sentiment is a fragile foundation for social change. When inclusion is treated as a “favour” or a charitable act, it becomes the first thing to be sacrificed when the economy dips or a company’s priorities change.

This is where we can look to our neighbours in Thailand for a different kind of inspiration. Their success in bridging the employment gap is not because they are inherently more empathetic than Malaysians, but because they have moved beyond sentiment and into the realm of structure. They have realised that while hearts are good, systems are better.

The DEP fund: moving from fines to empowerment

In Thailand, the Persons with Disabilities Empowerment Act does not merely recommend hiring; it mandates it. Companies with 100 or more employees are required to hire 1 person with a disability for every 100 staff. Those that fall short must contribute to the Fund for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, widely known as the DEP Fund.

What makes this fund an effective tool is its scale and its strictness. The fine is calculated by multiplying the lowest rate of the national minimum wage by 365 days for every missing PWD employee. For a large corporation, this adds up to a significant financial commitment. In 2022 alone, statistics showed that over 14,000 workplaces across Thailand were actively employing more than 63,000 PWDs to meet these requirements.

But the real magic happens in how that money is used. The DEP Fund is a massive financial engine. In the 2020-2021 period, the government budget allocated to the Disability Grant via this system was approximately 18.8 billion Thai Baht (roughly RM2.4 billion).

This fund provides interest-free start-up loans for PWDs who want to open their own small businesses, such as retail shops or service centres. By 2024, nearly 40,000 PWDs had secured employment or entrepreneurial support through these initiatives.

In Malaysia, if a company chooses not to hire a person with a disability, there is no consequence and no alternative way for them to help. In Thailand, if a company cannot find a role, their money is used to turn a PWD into an entrepreneur. Either way, the person with a disability is empowered.

Precision matching and the seven categories

One of the most humane elements of the Thai model is its refusal to treat disability as a single, vague category. While Malaysia also recognises distinct disability categories through the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), Thailand has taken this a step further by using these classifications for what experts call “precision matching.”

This system recognises visual, hearing, physical, intellectual, learning, autism, and mental health disabilities. By identifying these specific needs, the Thai government can funnel money from the DEP Fund into highly targeted training. For example, the DEP fund supports specialised training for the blind in digital accessibility and certified massage therapy. For those with hearing impairments, it focuses on roles in manufacturing or logistics where visual cues are the primary mode of communication.

This tailored approach is matched by thoughtful incentives. Beyond meeting the minimum quota, companies that actively champion inclusion are rewarded. If a company hires more than 60 per cent of its workforce from the PWD community, they become eligible for significant tax exemptions. This turns inclusion from a “cost” into a competitive business advantage.

Learning from the challenges

It would be a mistake to say that Thailand has solved every problem. Like Malaysia, their public sector still struggles to reach its targets, and many PWDs still face barriers in public transport and infrastructure.

Notwithstanding, the real difference lies in the momentum of Thailand’s private sector. Legal mandates have not just ensured compliance; they have sparked innovation. Large conglomerates like Central Group have moved well beyond the “pity hire quota,” embracing Universal Design, the practice of creating environments accessible to all, regardless of age or ability.

These companies have discovered that Universal Design is actually a smart business strategy. Installing wider doorways, clear signage, and fall-resistant flooring does not only help a person in a wheelchair. It makes the workplace safer for an elderly visitor, more efficient for a delivery worker with a heavy cart, and easier for every employee to move around. The result is fewer accidents and smoother operations throughout the building.

The way forward for us

Malaysia does not have a shortage of talent, nor do we have a shortage of empathy. What we have is a shortage of follow-through. Essentially, the Thai example shifts the conversation from “Why should we hire them?” to “How do we make this work?”

We already have the policy frameworks in place. What we need now is the political and corporate will to give them weight. We need clearer rules, stronger incentives, and a commitment that lasts even when it is not convenient.

It is high time for Malaysia to stop leaning on goodwill and start building a system that truly honours the potential of every citizen.

* Dr Mohd Zaidi Md Zabri is a Co-Researcher of a Project on PWD Employment in Asean-4 commissioned by the Southeast Asian Minister of Education Organization Regional Centre for Special Educational Needs (SEAMEO SEN).

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.