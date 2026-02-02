FEBRUARY 2 — In a quiet corner of a care home, an elderly man hesitates before taking a step.

He once ran marathons. Now, even walking to the bathroom feels uncertain.

This scene is not uncommon — and it will become more frequent as Malaysia faces a rapidly ageing population.

By 2040, more than 14 per cent of Malaysians will be aged 65 and above, officially classifying us as an “aged nation”.

The ageing process is inevitable, but the consequences of inaction are not.

Without proactive solutions, we risk a future where elderly individuals suffer in silence, overstretched caregivers burn out, and healthcare systems buckle under increasing demand.

This demographic shift will touch every aspect of society — healthcare, workforce, urban planning, even the economy.

But one area that holds promising solutions is biomedical engineering. This field, which blends medicine and technology, is uniquely positioned to support Malaysia’s ageing population by creating tools that improve elderly health, autonomy, and dignity.

As a biomedical engineering student, I’ve had the opportunity to work on a sensor-based monitoring system designed for elderly care homes.

This system uses motion sensors, accelerometers, and wireless data transmission to track the daily activity of residents.

The goal is not just to detect falls or abnormal movement patterns but to provide early warning signals that allow caregivers to intervene before a serious issue arises.

For example, a gradual reduction in movement over several days may indicate the onset of a urinary tract infection, a common but dangerous condition in the elderly.

Our system aims to flag these early changes and send real-time alerts to caregivers or medical staff.

It also collects long-term data that can inform better care plans and even reduce hospital readmissions.

The key to our design was not just functionality, but empathy. We wanted a solution that was non-invasive, easy to install, and respectful of privacy — especially in Malaysian homes where cultural norms and personal space are important.

Unlike camera-based systems, our approach ensures users are monitored safely without feeling watched or judged.

But this project is more than just a technical exercise. It has forced me to reflect on the bigger picture.

Why do so few care homes in Malaysia have such technologies? Why are so many families still reliant on overworked domestic helpers or distant relatives to care for their elderly loved ones?

The answers often lie in affordability, awareness, and infrastructure — and this is where biomedical engineers must also become educators and advocates.

Our profession cannot operate in isolation. We must work alongside policymakers, healthcare providers, and social workers to design systems that are accessible, adaptable, and culturally sensitive.

A successful biomedical solution for Malaysia must not only work in hospitals or urban care homes, but also in rural communities, where resources are scarce and digital literacy may be low.

This perspective has shifted how I view my future. When I first entered biomedical engineering, I was drawn to the idea of building life-saving technologies.

Today, I’m equally motivated by the opportunity to design life-improving ones. Helping an elderly person stay active, avoid a fall, or simply maintain their dignity — that, too, is a form of healing.

The work ahead is challenging. Biomedical engineers in Malaysia must confront funding limitations, public scepticism, and regulatory hurdles.

But the need has never been more urgent. According to the Ministry of Health, non-communicable diseases like stroke, diabetes, and dementia are already major burdens in elderly populations.

Our ageing citizens deserve more than reactive treatment — they deserve proactive, preventive care supported by thoughtful technology.

Malaysia has great potential to lead in this space. We have strong engineering talent, growing tech infrastructure, and a young generation of innovators eager to make a difference.

What we need now is a national commitment to integrate biomedical innovation into our ageing strategy. That means more investment in research, more support for startups focused on eldertech, and more partnerships between universities and care institutions.

Ageing is not a crisis — it’s an opportunity to reimagine how we care for one another.

If we approach it with empathy and innovation, we can build a future where growing old doesn’t mean growing isolated or invisible. It means growing supported, valued, and safe.

As biomedical engineers, our responsibility is not just to design machines — it’s to design hope.

* The author is a final-year biomedical engineering student at the Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Malaya and may be reached at [email protected]

