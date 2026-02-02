FEBRUARY 2 — Five hundred thousand malware a day in 2025 is a staggering number.

That is the scale of the threat reported by Channel News Asia and Kaspersky Security Report, and they serve a crucial warning of how criminal syndicates have thrived in the cyberworld.

If 500,000 malware a day can be generated, packaged, and pushed from a various national ecosystems, especially Vietnam, where coding is taught early, the implications for regional and global security are profound.

According to the reports in 2023 and 2025 respectively, malware operations linked to Vietnam have developed the capability to attempt daily uploads of huge magnitude into mainstream digital ecosystems, including the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Even if only a small fraction bypass platform safeguards, the absolute number of compromised devices would still be enormous.

The critical point must not be diluted: 500,000 malware a day alone signals that cybercrime has moved decisively into an industrial phase.

Why “Vietnam alone” matters?

This is not an exercise in naming and shaming.

It is an exercise in strategic realism. If one country can sustain malware production at such scale, it means the barriers to entry for cybercrime have collapsed.

Code, cloud infrastructure, and human vulnerability are now sufficient.

What appears in Vietnam today can surface elsewhere tomorrow.

The same production models, recruitment pipelines, and monetisation strategies can be replicated across South-east Asia, South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

The lesson is clear: this is not a local anomaly but a global preview.

From isolated fraud to systemic risk

At a rate of 500,000 malware a day according to Kaspersky Security Report in 2025, scams cease to be isolated digital crimes. They become systemic threats that undermine:

Financial systems through mass fraud and identity theft

Social cohesion through manipulation, misinformation, and electronic addiction

National security through data harvesting, surveillance, and online self-radicalisation

Smartphones — now universal — have become the most efficient crime-delivery mechanism ever created.

Malware no longer needs to break in. It is invited in, disguised as convenience, entertainment, or opportunity.

Smartphones have become the most efficient crime-delivery mechanism ever created. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Why law enforcement alone cannot keep up?

Even the most capable law enforcement agencies cannot manually counter half a million new malicious variants a day.

Arrests and takedowns remain essential, but they operate downstream, after damage has occurred.

Criminal syndicates now behave like multinational corporations. They automate production, diversify portfolios, and continuously adapt.

They recruit programmers, behavioural psychologists, linguists, and financial engineers.

In short, they learn faster than states reform.

When that happens, enforcement without education becomes permanently reactive.

Education as the strategic equaliser

The only sustainable counterweight to 500,000 malware a day from Vietnam alone is the large-scale production of knowledge, expertise, and institutional capacity.

This requires deliberate investment in:

Micro credentials or virtual boot camps to enhance the training

BA programmes to establish foundational literacy in cybercrime, digital ethics, and security awareness

MA programmes to train regulators, enforcement officers, and policymakers who can integrate law, technology, and governance

PhD programmes to generate original research on malware economies, scam syndicates, and online behavioural manipulation

Post-doctoral programmes to embed advanced expertise directly into ministries, law enforcement agencies, and regional institutions

Without these pipelines, Asean and the wider Global South will remain consumers of foreign solutions rather than producers of strategic responses.

Asean, the OIC, and the coming wave

For the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the fact that Vietnam alone can reach this scale should be a wake-up call.

For the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, it highlights how mobile-first societies with youthful populations are especially exposed.

The issue is no longer whether scams can be contained locally. It is whether regions can build collective learning capacity fast enough.

The real battle line

Scams are not a temporary disruption.

They are a permanent feature of the digital age. The decisive contest is not between criminals and police alone, but between learning systems.

If malware can be produced at industrial scale in one country alone, then education, research, and enforcement capacity must also be produced at scale — across borders.

Ignoring the warning of 500,000 malware a day from Vietnam alone would be strategic negligence.

Responding with serious investment in education and law enforcement integration would be strategic foresight.

The choice facing Asean, the OIC, and the wider world is now unmistakably clear.

* Phar Kim Beng is a professor of Asean Studies at the Institute of International and Asean Studies, International Islamic University of Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.