NOVEMBER 21 — Have you ever heard of World Television Day? This was the question I recently posed to my students during a discussion about an assignment on TV shows. To my surprise, none of them had heard of it. This response made me realise how easily the significance of television and its impact on our lives can be overlooked.

World Television Day, established by the United Nations in 1996, is more than a celebration of a device. It is a recognition of television as a powerful medium that entertains, informs, educates, and connects people across borders and cultures. Most importantly, it can also shape society and influence the choices we make in our lives.

Disney’s Big Hero 6, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, offers a compelling example of television’s impact. A social media post shared how Baymax, the beloved robotic character, inspired a fan to pursue a career in robotics engineering. This demonstrates the profound and personal impact television can have on individual aspirations and creativity. Beyond individual aspiration, such stories often spark conversations among people who share the same interests or find common ground by bonding over their favourite TV shows.

World Television Day, established by the United Nations in 1996, is more than a celebration of a device. It is a recognition of television as a powerful medium that entertains, informs, educates, and connects people across borders and cultures. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Television plays a crucial role in keeping people informed and engaged with the world and each other. From live broadcasts of major political announcements, such as national budget presentations, to documentaries on health and social issues, television provides vital information. During the Covid-19 pandemic, for example, medical-themed TV shows not only entertained but also educated viewers on essential safety measures like mask-wearing and social distancing. Such TV shows could reinforce collective responsibility by uniting people to curb the spread of the virus.

Television has also become a platform for promoting equality and human rights. Over time, portrayals of women, racial minorities, and other marginalised groups have evolved. Many TV shows now present women as heroes and equals, while racism is addressed by featuring more racial minorities as main characters. This evolution reflects broader societal movements and inspires viewers to question outdated stereotypes. Such portrayals of characters often encourage meaningful discussions among people, whether at the workplace, during family dinners, or in online forums. These discussions create opportunities for people to bridge social divides and ultimately contribute to a more inclusive worldview.

On a personal level, television has fostered relationships and created lasting memories. One of my fondest memories is watching Charmed with my sister. For us, it wasn’t just a TV show; it was a shared universe where we bonded over the characters, storylines, and even favourite quotes. Television gave us a space to connect in a way that has left an enduring impact on our relationship.

Nevertheless, the way we watch television has shifted dramatically over the years. In the past, families gathered around a single TV and relied on printed TV guides to plan their viewing. During special events like the World Cup, television brought people together in living rooms or at their favourite mamak stalls, where they would cheer for their favourite teams, sharing excitement and fostering a sense of togetherness. Today, the rise of streaming platforms has transformed our viewing habits. On-demand services like Netflix or Hulu offer viewers the convenience and choice to watch whatever they want, whenever they like, at the click of a button. However, they have also contributed to more solitary viewing experiences, with binge-watching replacing family time and often disrupting time management and self-control.

Additionally, the number of televisions in households has expanded. While families once gathered around a single TV, many homes today have multiple TV sets. Although this provides more personal viewing opportunities, it can also create a sense of isolation within the household. This makes TV watching less of a shared experience.

As television continues to evolve with advances in technology, will it bring people closer together, or create more distance? The answer may depend on how we choose to engage with it.

While World Television Day is celebrated on November 21, its message is timeless. Television has enriched our lives by spreading knowledge and connecting people across borders. Perhaps the best way to honour its impact is by reconnecting with loved ones — whether by revisiting a cherished show or discovering a new one together.

* The author is a senior lecturer at Faculty of Languages and Linguistics, Universiti Malaya, and can be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.