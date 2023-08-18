AUGUST 18 — The conclusion of the recent state elections in Penang marks the initiation of a new phase for the state under the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Over the past 15 years since the political tsunami of 2008, Penang has undergone two significant periods: the ‘reformist’ era from 2008 to 2018, and the ‘envisioning’ phase spanning 2018 to 2023.

In the initial decade, spanning 2008 to 2018, Penang was led by the former Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who implemented a series of reformist development strategies. These strategies successfully rejuvenated the state’s economy, particularly in the aquaculture, tourism, and industrial sectors.

Following the 2018 general elections, building upon the foundation of reform, the Pakatan Harapan state government, led by the current Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, introduced the Penang2030 vision — a 12-year policy roadmap for the state.

However, between 2018 and the 15th general elections, Penang’s economy faced disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was affected by federal political instability. Nonetheless, the Pakatan Harapan leadership under Chow demonstrated its ability to restore confidence among businesses and investors. This effort resulted in the country’s highest GDP growth during the post-pandemic years of 2021 and 2022.

With the recent state elections granting a fresh mandate, Penang now embarks on a new chapter in its economic journey. The present political stability and alignment between the state and federal governments will facilitate sustained growth for Penang.

The initiatives outlined in the Penang Unity Manifesto 2023, including Meditech City, GBS by the Sea, Silicon Island, Penang LRT, Penang Hill Cable Car, flood mitigation projects, and water supply infrastructure, will serve as catalysts for Penang’s growth over the next five years and beyond.

These projects fall into three growth clusters: an industry-oriented ecosystem (comprising Meditech City, GBS by the Sea, and Silicon Island), connectivity infrastructure (encompassing LRT and Penang Hill Cable Car), and liveability facilities (covering flood mitigation and utilities).

Collectively, these endeavours are designed to propel Penang’s development trajectory, positioning it as a leading exporting state, an innovation hub, a popular tourist destination, and an appealing hub for talent, businesses, and investors over the coming five years and beyond. In unison, they will transform Penang into a more favourable place for both commerce and residence.

* Joshua Woo Sze Zeng is the state assemblyman for Pulau Tikus

