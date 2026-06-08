JUNE 8 — More than a year ago, I shared the true story of a blind Muslim named Abdullah and a tiny paralytic Christian man named Samir.

Despite being blind, Abdullah would carry the tiny Samir on his back, while Samir would direct the way.

They supported each other to lead a life of co-existence.

Samir worked as a storyteller in a coffee shop at the ancient city of Damascus, while Abdullah sold hummus (Levantine dip or spread made from cooked, mashed chickpeas or other beans, blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and garlic) in front of the shop. His everyday entertainment was Samir’s entertaining words.

One day, Samir died. Abdullah grieved the death of his beloved friend for almost a week and shut himself up in his room. He was later found dead in his room as a result of the grief he felt of losing his best friend.

The Mufti of the Federal Territory described Abdullah and Samir as “an ideal example of two persons who aren’t concerned about the differences of their religion, and have a strong sense of humanity, by which, they complete each other across the boundaries of their religion.”

The Mufti used the story to exemplify the concept of “al-ta’ayush” which is Arabic for co-existence.

Lawyers Ong Shu Cing, Aida Suhailah and Jessy Lai photographed at Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad in Kuala Lumpur, February 8, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

“Al-ta’ayush” was eloquently explained by Chief Minister of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as “living together without prejudice and suspicion of trust – or in English version, living in co-existence … it is to recognise the good in each other, and the need for each other”.

According to Abang Johari, Sarawak is arguably the only state in Malaysia that practises the concept of “al-ta’ayush”, which promotes harmony and simplicity.

“This is the essence for us (Sarawakians) to build a strong society and a strong state in Malaysia,” the Chief Minister said in his opening remarks for the Sarawak-level Maulidur Rasul seven years ago in 2019.

“Al-ta’ayush” should be the essence for every state, and Abang Johari’s remarks should be a reminder to all state leaders.

If Malaysia is indeed a “laboratory” of harmony and co-existence, then every state and its leaders must practise the concept.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.