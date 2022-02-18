Stop turning Damansara Heights into another Bangsar ― Muhamad Khalid

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

FEBRUARY 18 ― DBKL you should STOP turning Damansara Heights into another Bangsar or perhaps Changkat Bukit Bintang. It is interesting to note that DBKL on one hand is curbing retail outlets, convenience stores, medical halls and sundry shops from selling liquor. But on the other hand, what I fail to understand is, at the same time DBKL, is issuing plenty of liquor licences in residential areas like Damansara Heights without any concern for the residents’ well-being.

There are more than 25 bars in Medan Setia Satu and Medan Setia Dua. Now, bars are also given approval to operate in Jalan Setia Bakti, a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood and near to schools, mosque and children's playground.

Do we need all these bars mushrooming in Damansara Heights?

When I first bought my house 15 years ago, we only had four bars, which was tolerable. Traffic was breathable. Crowds were decent and manageable.

However, now look at the parking nuisance that you have created? Cars are parked indiscriminately and there were instances in front of residents’ houses. These days lorries, buses and emergency vehicles are finding it very difficult to pass through.

There is also noise pollution from both vehicle traffic and the revellers at the bars. These bars are masquerading as restaurants. Do you intend to continue with this policy of dumping all bars into Damansara Heights?

Perhaps DBKL should also create another Bangsar in an area close to your PPR housing projects.

Nowadays I'm afraid to leave my house after 9pm as it is unpleasant to manoeuvre with this unruly hippie crowd that is congregating in a residential neighbourhood.

What have DBKL, the resident association and the mosque committee done or are going to do about it? Probably nothing, I guess.

