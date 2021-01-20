Kudos to Sarawak govt for its excellent service for returning locals and visitors ― Hazel Jasni

JANUARY 20 ― A call from home saying that my grandmother was critically ill had me scurrying with plans to fly back to Kuching as soon as possible. As it was no longer as simple as booking a flight ticket and hopping on the next available flight, the trip back home seemed a nightmare with all the stories I had heard about tedious travel application and a two-week quarantine before finally being “released” home.

So, with much dismay, I started my application process. I learnt that the Sarawak state government had set up an online application system which, to my pleasant surprise, made my application a rather easy job. Let me share how one can go about doing this:

Firstly, log in to https://entersarawak.socoe.co to submit your application. You’ll need to submit relevant documents to support your application. In my case, I submitted the letter from the doctor which stated my grandmother’s condition. To learn about the documents required, go to https://sarawakdisastermc.com/.

After submitting your application, you will get an email/SMS notification from Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) that they have received your application. As it takes a minimum of three working days for SDMC to process your application, it’s advisable to apply early and attach all necessary documents with your application.

Once you’ve received the approval via email/SMS notification, submit your e-health declaration (eHDF) form. This has to be done 12 hours prior to your flight. To do so, log in to https://bit.ly/2MKuTdW. Do take note that this health declaration is only valid for 12 hours only prior to your flight. Also, do check in to your flight online as you’ll need to key in your seat number into this health declaration. You’ll then receive the eHDF, make sure to print the QR code or screenshot it on your phone together with the “Enter Sarawak” travel permit. When you disembark at your arrival, you’ll need to show your QR code to the relevant authorities who will receive you on your arrival.

Moving on, here’s what happened next when I arrived at Kuching International Airport:

• The Angkatan Pertahanan Awam Malaysia (APM) officers received me and all other passengers upon arrival. They placed wristbands on all and handed us a leaflet about Digital Tracking. Keep this leaflet with you at all times.

• Up next, we were screened by KKM and we had to fill up some forms. Then, it was the first swab test at the airport itself, in a designated area, before the immigration checkpoint.

• You will be given one form for you to keep for the Day 10 swab test. Present this form for your second swab test.

• Once the test is done, present your Enter Sarawak travel permit to the immigration officer for entry confirmation.

• Next, collect your baggage.

• The APM officers will then inform you of your Quarantine Centre (QC) and a bus will take you there

• You may get escorted by the traffic police to the quarantine centre. Enjoy the ride.

At the QC, the APM officers will explain the rules and regulations of being quarantined and relevant details. Basically, here’s how the quarantine works:

• You’ll get three meals ― breakfast, lunch and dinner

• Depending on the QC, you may be allowed to order food online. However, types of food and time to order may be limited. You’ll need to check with the APM officers in charge.

• Some QCs allow room service and laundry service. You’ll need to pay for this when you’re checking out,

• Should you require any assistance during quarantine, contact the APM officers.

• You’ll be called for your second swab test on Day 10.

During quarantine, officers from the Sarawak State Health Department will call and check on your well-being from time to time. Don’t be alarmed as this is just a standard procedure.

On the last day of quarantine ― the most awaited day, the APM & KKM officers will give you a buzz prior to your check-out and release. Once you have checked out, the

APM officers will cut the wristband, and you are free to go. Don’t forget to pay your bills (room service and laundry if applicable) upon your check out. Your quarantine is now over and you are free as a bird. Nevertheless, it is best to stay safe and stay home.

As a 14-day quarantine may seem a lifetime, don’t forget to bring a Quarantine Pack containing the following essentials:

• 3-in-1 beverage (coffee, tea, Milo)

• Snacks or cup noodle

• Enough clothes for 14 days

• Toiletries (Provided at QC, but may be insufficient for 2-week stay)

• A book to read or anything else to keep you occupied

• If you are a smoker, perhaps this is the best time to quit as you will not be allowed outside your room. Remember, the hotel room is a designation non-smoking area.

Personally, I would like to extend my utmost appreciation to the Sarawak state government for making both the travel application and the quarantine procedure a smooth-flowing process. The service rendered by SDMC, APM, KKM and Riverside Majestic Astana Wing staff throughout my quarantine stay, was truly excellent. Their effort to ensure the safety of both visitors to Sarawak and locals returning home should be an example for other states to emulate. So much so, that even Heath Ministry’s director-general, Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah, has applauded the state government’s effort in this matter. I hope people will really appreciate the state government’s stringent SOP adherence on entry into the state. The cost for Person Under Surveillance is a cost to the state, and the state government has been very kind to absorb the cost. Thank you, once again.

If you need to travel to Sarawak, log on to SDMC website or contact SDMC via WhatsApp at +6011 4085 9282. Stay home and only travel if it's necessary. Think of others, our families, friends and the frontliners. Let’s all do our part as a responsible citizen. Let’s stay home, stay safe and stay vigilant.

* Hazel is a Sarawakian working as marketing manager at Intrinsik Malaysia and has been living in KL since 2001.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.