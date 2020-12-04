Israeli’s extraterritorial aggressions and operations must end now — Abdul Razak Ahmad and Amirun Hamman

DECEMBER 4 — The Israeli government and its national intelligence agency, Mossad, have been acting beyond self-defence and veering towards calculated and strategic terrorism for far too long.

The vile act of extrajudicial killings committed by the Israelis has spread beyond their borders without extraterritorial decree, infringing other nations’ sovereignty. The blatant disregard of international law and disrespect that the Israeli shows towards the international community is now a national security threat, and we urge the Malaysian government, civil societies, and the United Nation to take action.

The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear scientist on Iran sovereign soil late November this year was another case in a string of extra judicial and extraterritorial assassination committed by Israel that dates back to the mid 1900s which includes Mustafa Hafez (1956), Heinz Krug (1962), Kamal Nasser (1973), Yehia El-Mashad (1980), Massoud Ali Mohammadi (2010), Majid Shahriari (2011), and Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan (2012).

The Israeli has also violated Malaysia’s sovereignty with the assassination of Palestinian academic Fadi al-Batsh in Kuala Lumpur back in 2018. However, the attention given quickly faded away and they have yet to receive any consequences for any of their crimes.

For decades, the Israeli government has cried for support from the international community to protect them from act of terrorism and to maintain their national security, yet they are the ones threatening the national security of others.

As stated by Jason Loh Seong Wei in his article, there are law of extradition treaty and forums of the international courts such as International Court of Justice (ICJ) or the International Criminal Court (ICC), even the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to assist on international matters and yet, the Israelis decided to act rogue.

He also mentioned that this could set a bad precedent, both the violation of a nation’s sovereignty and extrajudicial killing be it on extra territorial basis or domestically, if no actions were to be taken against them.

It is also disheartening to see Malaysia’s deafening silence against the atrocities committed by the Israel regime. As much as we display our disgust towards the injustices committed against the people of Palestine, we must stand up and speak up against the appalling acts of extra judicial and extra territorial killings.

We second Suaram’s call on the Malaysian government and civil society to condemn Israeli’s act of international terrorism and call on the UN to punish the rogue state and its agents responsible for such unlawful acts of brazen murder. This must end now.

* Abdul Razak Ahmad is founding director at Bait Al-Amanah, and Amirun Hamman is a research analyst at Bait Al-Amanah.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.