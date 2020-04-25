The plight of kindergartens and childcare centres during MCO ― Geraldine Arulsamy

APRIL 25 ― As a child, I went to a kindergarten not too far away from my home. Like many, if not most of those from my generation, we spent the first half of our day there while our mothers had time to take care of households matters like cooking, cleaning and washing.

When we went home at midday, there was always a warm meal on the table and the rest of the day was spent at home. On days I was unwell, it was a given that I just stayed home (with mum).

Inevitably times have changed along the way and in most families both parents are now expected to work. And because of this, today in most urban households, kindergartens and childcare centres are considered “essential services.”

The childcare providers are given the task of looking after the child while mum and dad are “away.” Teachers now become their mothers, doctors, nurses, psychologists, policeman, punching bags, entertainers, carers and when we have the time, we become their teachers too.

We play multi-faceted roles. And don't get me wrong, we love what we do.

An unwell or injured child is taken care of like our very own. Nothing is dismissed on purpose. We nurse them, we keep them alert till their parents come, we sacrifice even running to take a quick pee just so we can give the child 100 per cent attention till a parent arrives.

There are times when parents are caught up in a meeting, occupied at work, held up in the hospital.... but this doesn’t mean that we teachers give up looking after the child and head home like nothing has happened. We wait, we wait!

We reassure the child that the child is still loved and cared for and that mummy/daddy is coming soon and everything will be okay. Some days we get a lot of appreciation, some days we are brushed to the side because the parent is preoccupied with focusing on the child. But that’s okay. We didn't do it to be appreciated. We did it because that is what we do ― we love your child.

It is in moments like these when parents take time to reflect that they realise they made the right decision with the right school as their child was looked after like he/she was our very own.

They get to return to work knowing that their child will get the best and they can work at ease and work is more productive when you know someone has their backs and that their child is safe in loving arms.

There are times when parents need us to bend backwards with timings and we do. We understand that there are days when meetings begin early or even finish later than expected.

We accommodate you and your requests. We see less of our own families on such days because we are there for you and your family. Again, our dedicated teachers don't mind it.

With the dawn of the movement control order (MCO), needless to say that many things have changed. Parents now do not have the option of sending their child to a kindergarten or a childcare centre.

It would have been a no-brainer that parents would send their children if these services remained opened while they can peacefully work from home but the reality is that they now have to manage everything on their own.

Kindergartens and childcare centres didn't choose to be closed. Teachers and care-givers did not choose to go on leave and let parents do their parental duties. Circumstances beyond anyone’s control have changed our lives.

Because parents are unable to send their children to these places, some are quick to remark, “Why do I need to pay fees? Tell your teachers to go on ‘no pay leave’ and get assistance form the government initiatives. After all, they are not providing any services during the MCO!”

If only everything was as easy and straightforward as it's assumed to be. Even attempts at going online seem impossible with these little ones.

Yes, everyone wants to save for a rainy day in the future. We understand that. Though there are no services provided but these teachers, who do more than what is required of them on any given day, often bending backwards to accommodate the needs of your child and you, when you are at work, need a salary to survive too.

Many of the teachers who work in these places come from the B40 group and depend on a monthly salary to provide for their households. They may not earn much but dedicate themselves to the welfare of your child.

Not just salaries need to be paid, the premises need to be maintained. Many of the premises are rented properties and therefore the monthly rent needs to be paid. A place that runs with minimal profit margins cannot afford to give the huge discount some parents are expecting.

As soon as schools are reopened and it’s time for parents to go back to work, you expect to send your child back to these places. You expect every protocol to be followed, you expect the school to do everything necessary to keep your child safe and healthy again.

But what happened to the times when we needed your understanding the most? Look at this scenario... what if there may not be a place any more because kindergartens and childcare operators have defaulted paying the rent or worst yet, not paid their staff and they had to find alternative solutions to their financial problems.

In all of this, let’s not forget that the operating costs didn't disappear into thin air just because kindergartens and childcare centres were forced to be closed.

Most of these places operate from month to month and may not have adequate reserves to operate without an income. We looked after your needs but who will look after us? What do we do? Whom do we turn to? Stand by us during this period because your child is our interest.

