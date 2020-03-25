Enlist every available doctor and medic — Jeffrey Kitingan

MARCH 25 — “As these are trying times, the government should seriously consider the plea by ‘Doctors Willing to Serve’ and enlist all available doctors, whether they are recognised or not, and all other medical personnel to help the present medical frontliners combat the on-going Covid-19 pandemic”, said Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan, in response to a plea posted in financetwitter.

Earlier this afternoon, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced a two-weeks extension of the movement control order (MCO) until April, 14 2020. The timely announcement also showed the concern of the PM and his government over the pandemic in Malaysia.

At times, it looked like despite the best efforts by the government, the Health Ministry and the over-worked medical doctors, nurses, medical staff and all other frontliners, the control of Covid-19 would get out of hand with the rising number of infected cases and deaths.

The actual number of cases actually tripled in seven days from 673 to the present 1,796 with 17 deaths.

Partly, the rising numbers were due to a large number of people taking things easy and not complying with the MCO which had been in place for a week already.

They should take a second look at the situation in Italy where the pandemic has overwhelmed the healthcare system, which is one of the most advanced in Europe. Now, Italy has the most number of deaths worldwide, 6,820, after reporting another 743 overnite and a total of 69,176 cases. The insufficiency to look after the affected patients left hospitals with no choice but to choose who to receive treatment and the others were left to their own fate.

Every citizen and every person now in Malaysia must heed and comply with the MCO before the infection runs wild and overwhelm the healthcare system and the medical frontline.

To all Malaysians, PLEASE JUST STAY AT HOME AND HELP BREAK THE VIRUS CHAIN before it is too late.

At the same time, the government should add further preparations and mobilise further medical doctors and staff in the fight to contain and stop Covid-19. As it is, the government have recalled retired doctors, nurses and medical staff to reinforce the frontliners.

It will only be prudent and wise for the government and the Health Ministry to consider seriously and take in doctors from unrecognised universities and all other available doctors and medical staff to assist the already over-worked existing medical frontliners.

* Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan is Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.