Covid-19 shutdown: Perspective of a former patient — Rosli Dahlan

MARCH 18 — Today is Day 1 of the shutdown. Except for essential services, all other commercial activities are shut down.

This will mean millions of Malaysians have to be at home, working or otherwise. This will bring a major shift to our lifestyle.

I am writing this to share with you my experience as a recovered patient of Covid-19. I was admitted on March 2 and discharged on March 15 — a total of 13 days in quarantine. And now I have to live a further quarantine of 14 days.

Many have asked me if I wrote “Covid-19: A big thank you — Patient #33” and yes, it was me.

I wanted to highlight the many unknown sacrifices of our medical and healthcare givers; that they deserve our commendation and appreciation; that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is doing its best to combat Covid-19 and we should applaud and support them; that we have one of the best medical care in the world.

Until recently, nobody has died. Sadly, two deaths were reported yesterday.

These first two deaths show the seriousness of this pandemic and how things can change dramatically.

We now have reports which suggest that the outbreak in Malaysia will peak in two to three months. The big question is, are we ready for that?

Reading Ratib between Magrib and Isyak. People of all faiths must pray together seeking God’s compassion to lift us off this affliction. God bless us all. — Picture courtesy of Rosli Dahlan

I have always been transparent about being tested positive and about being quarantined in Sg Buloh Hospital. I told those who asked me the truth even if that caused me to be stigmatised as these earlier cases already caused a scare.

Until the tabligh infection created a bigger panic leading to this shutdown.

I have been asked what is the difference between my quarantine and this nationwide shutdown. I was quarantined in a small room in a hospital, not in a house, not in a familiar environment. That’s the main difference.

The situation is different now in the sense that this shutdown affects all Malaysians, not just a segment of society.

There is no more finger-pointing like earlier. This time, we are all in this together. The government has shown seriousness by issuing the Restricted Movement Order (RMO), and we must respond positively to that so that the Covid-19 curve can be flattened.

My own experience may provide you tips on how to cope during this period of lockdown. I kept myself occupied by playing chambermaid as I shared a room with my wife.

I chose to do my own cleaning of my hospital room and toilet and making up the beds and serving my wife 24-7 for 13 days.

After doing the cleaning, I would answer emails. There was no television, so most evenings I would spend reading.

I would also exchange motivational messages with various other people who had been quarantined at home or in hospital; some connected to me, mostly not. I think having a support group can be motivating and keeps away boredom.

In this shutdown, you will be at home so you must be positive. Do not feel depressed. It’s not the end of the world. You are enjoying home leave, you can watch Netflix every day if you want to!

If I can find useful things to do in a small hospital room, surely you can do a lot more things from your homes. For a start, clean up your house, I mean that both literally and metaphorically!

Do not panic about food too. There is ample. This morning, my neighbours sent pictures of fully stocked shelves and fruits and vegetables in Giant Kota Damansara. Maggi aplenty, too. So Malaysians, you won’t die deprived of Maggi!

I feel very sad about the new cases connected to the tabligh ijtimak attended by more than 16,500 delegates.

All religious groups must listen to MOH and the government. They must not be rash or negligent about believing that by their faith and prayers alone they would be protected from a pandemic.

To the tabligh and all Muslims, I say this — learn history and learn about the Ta’un Amwas during Caliph Syedina Umar’s time where hundreds of the Prophet’s closest companions died. They dealt with it scientifically even as they prayed. So, please don’t defile our Islamic history with ignorance.

The two deaths involved a Muslim who was at the tabligh and a Christian pastor. What does this tell us? Whether you are Christian, Muslim, any religion or atheist, Covid-19 makes no distinction. We pray for these two souls and may God bless them.

I call on all Malaysians to support the government’s efforts and to persevere as a nation of one people to overcome this adversity and turn it into an opportunity for unity.

