Incarceration vs treatment for drug addicts — MARAH

AUGUST 1 — I write in response to an article in Malaysiakini dated July 31, 2019 titled “IGP’s "Colombia-like’ drug abuse prediction questioned".

MARAH commends IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador for his transparency in neither hiding nor mincing his words on the alarming drug situation in Malaysia.

Unlike any other IGP before him, Bador is on record in stating that since January 2019, PDRM has arrested 30 of their own men who are addicted to methamphetamine.

The Malaysiakini article goes on to quote Universiti Sains Malaysia criminologist and psychologist Dr Geshina Ayu Mat Saad’s opinion that decriminalising drug use would not help reduce drug abuse in Malaysia.

I respectfully disagree with Dr Geshina’s stand on this matter. The debate over incarceration versus treatment for drug offenders is not new, but given the current circumstances it is worth a revisit as a timely and significant issue.

There is fundamental disagreement about which option is more effective, but the question really shouldn’t be which is more effective. Anyone suffering from the disease of addiction deserves treatment, just as a patient with any disease is entitled to treatment and care.

Addiction is a chronic, progressive brain disease. Many people suffer from some kind of trauma or disorder such as depression or anxiety, and turn to external substances as a coping mechanism. This then turns into addiction. Genetics are another contributing factor to addiction.

By understanding that addiction is a disease and acknowledging that treatment, not incarceration, is the most effective way for addicts to recover, the need to have addiction treatment incorporated into our criminal justice system becomes clear.

We can consider treatment as a condition of probation, treatment in drug rehabilitation centres followed by community-based treatment after discharge, even treatment under parole or supervision.

These options assume that incarceration may not be the right solution for addicts who although engaged in criminal behaviour, are not a threat to society. In many cases, an addict in a non-prison residential treatment facility will respond and recover in a way that can never happen in prison.

In prison, addicts associate with hard core criminals and pick up “skills” like housebreaking, car-jacking and credit card fraud. They also make underworld connections which they will fall back on when they fail to secure a legitimate job upon release.

Let me be very clear that this approach is not a “get out of jail free” card for perpetrators of serious crimes like drug trafficking, murder or sexual assault. It is not a loophole to skirt justice without punishment.

Rather it is about the transformative power of treatment; the ability to separate the addiction from the person. It is the potential for the addict to impact society in a positive way after he receives the treatment and support so badly needed.

Recovery has significant benefits to society. The impact of understanding addiction as a disease allows those suffering to get help and reduces street crime.

Treatment allows families to heal and helps break the trauma that perpetuates addiction. We must focus on the best ways in which addicts are able to get the help they need.

Since it decriminalised drugs in 2001, Portugal has seen dramatic drops in cases of overdoses, HIV infection and drug-related crime. There is no doubt Malaysia will benefit when we end the debate about incarceration versus treatment.

We will be a better and stronger country if we invest in transforming the lives of addicts and their families and not focusing solely on locking them away.

* Dave Avran is the founder of Malaysians Against Rape, Assault & snatcH theft, Malaysia’s 1st cyber NGO

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.