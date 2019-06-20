Mursi was a symbol of democratic failure ― Ahmad Shahir Abdul Aziz

JUNE 20 ― The world was in deep distress caused by the death of Mohamed Mursi who was Egypt's first democratically elected president after six years in solitary confinement.

The situation was even painful when the military government failed to provide him adequate medical care and treated him badly during the time he served in prison.

The fact remains, Mursi was not the first victim in Egypt’s dictatorship history. There were many notorious leaders who were kept in prison mercilessly and some of them were sentenced to death without free and fair trial.

Over the decades, Egyptians have always rallied together to root for the likes of Hassan Al-Banna and Sayyid Qutb who were among the victims of autocratic systems.

Perhaps Mursi was not a devious politician as he tried to be whiter than white and consistently hold the principle of “whatever is morally wrong can never be politically rights”.

As a result of his naive steps, Mursi was overthrown in 2013 by a series of successful wiles and meticulous manoeuvring which allowed the military to become the main architect of Egypt's future.

The situation might be different if Mursi emulated his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is always cautious and wiser in action.

Nevertheless, whatever had happened was a proof of democratic failure in Egypt’s history. Today he will be remembered as a fearless and genuine democratic leader who sacrificed himself towards reform, truth and justice of new democracy. Al-Fatihah

