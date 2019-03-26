We need leaders who focus on the bigger picture — Limli

MARCH 26 — I am disappointed. Probably, so are many other Malaysians. Nurul Izzah’s comments in her interview with Singapore’s Straits Times and her resignation from PAC have drawn widespread emotional reactions.

A much-admired public figure, she has found her way into the hearts of many Malaysians through her impassioned speeches and now through her unwavering, and some see as heroic, stand on her principles.

I fully endorse living principle-centred lives. It is the dire lack of principles in our past leaders that has led our country to its present sad state of affairs.

And I hope that Pakatan Harapan leaders will steadfastly pursue a principled path of governance, tough as it may be. So, I applaud Nurul for being principled. As an individual, she is worthy of great respect. What about as a leader?

Good leaders inspire hope. When they give up hope, they inadvertently send the message to those who look up to them to give up hope too.

Good leaders have staying power; they stay for the people, not for themselves, not even for their party.

There will be mammoth challenges, tough calls and cacophonous demands from a myriad of stakeholders. There will be setbacks, U-turns even.

But good leaders focus on the bigger picture, and stay loyal to that larger goal, whatever it takes, however long it takes.

A true leader will not throw in the towel at a point when the nation needs more hands at the wheel. Worse still is starting another fire on the deck.

There are pressing priorities that face our country, our leaders and us, the people. We have to rebuild the nation with coffers drained empty by our past leaders.

The economic challenge is monumental, unprecedented. In fact, it’s tough for ordinary people like you and me to even begin to imagine what it takes.

Then, there’s the urgent need to unite the nation in the face of vicious and relentless attempts to tear the nation apart using race and religion.

Our leaders and our society cannot afford to be distracted from these priorities. That’s what the enemies of the nation want.

To overcome them, we must stay united as a team, and our leaders must stay focused.

The job of a leader is never easy, and that’s why a good leader deserves our every respect and support.

Surely Nurul can rise to the role of a leader? I hope she does and uses her wits and integrity to bring changes from within.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.