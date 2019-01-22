In defence of Malaysia Airlines and... pigs! — Yiswaree Palansamy

JANUARY 22 — If there is one animal I absolutely empathise with, it would be the pig.

To be more specific, a pig living in Malaysia. Guinea pigs not included.

This poor animal is horribly marignalised and hated simply because it is haram to a section of the general population.

It seems, by some rather skewed logic, the mere sight of the animal is also haram.

Case in point the latest kerfuffle involving the animal; our national carrier Malaysia Airlines (MAS) was forced to apologise for featuring pork dishes in its in-flight magazine, Going Places.

Full story here.

I find it offensive that some find what I or my friends are permitted to consume, as offensive.

At some point, we should all really leave our easily-triggered offensive gene at home.

MAS is an international brand. It is a secular brand, and it caters to a wide group of people. Some of these people eat pork.

What is wrong then with MAS highlighting non-halal eateries found in the country?

Why do Malaysians simply love getting offended so much? To the extent that a large number couldn't tell a wombat and a pig apart, on a billboard, back in 2015.

Also, I am pretty sure most of us here know or have owned a kalendar kuda. Notice how every other Chinese zodiac animal is represented on it, except the pig? Instead of the animal's image, there is only a Chinese character which reads, well, pig. Go figure.

Also, for those who are offended by pigs, perhaps you would like to sit this year out since it's the Year of the Pig after all.

Alternatively, how about letting this be a year of reflection and let us mend our relationship with one another as Malaysians?

The quest to fix this "rebirthed" nation of ours is also far from over, so let's not complicate actual time-worthy efforts, by dragging voiceless animals into the picture.

To MAS, stop apologising to insensitive people. They don't deserve it. Work on fixing your brand instead. That should be the bigger concern and goal at hand.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.