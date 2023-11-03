KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Poco, the brand you probably know for its bang-for-buck smartphones, has teased its latest device, the Poco C65. Set to launch on November 5, it will go on sale right after at midnight, 6 November onwards.

The Xiaomi sub-brand has not given much information about the Poco C65 just yet, other than that it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 under the hood and that it has a 50MP main camera on the back, with two more cameras next to it. That being said, Poco has already revealed how much the Poco C65 will cost:

Poco C65, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage — RM499

Poco C65, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage — RM599

Furthermore, Poco will be having an early bird sale for the Poco C65. From November 6 till November 15, all purchases of the Poco C65 will come with a RM50 discount. The 6GB RAM version will be exclusively available on Lazada, while the higher specced version will be available only on Shopee.

While we will have to wait till its online launch event on November 5 to know more about the Poco C65, it does look to be a rebadge of another budget device in the Xiaomi stable, the Redmi 13C, which had leaked out a few months ago. This would mean that the Poco C65 may come with a large 6.74-inch, FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with a 5,000mAh battery keeping the lights on.

If you’re interested on the Poco C65 yourself, you can check out its launch yourself on November 5 on Poco Malaysia’s Facebook page. — SoyaCincau

