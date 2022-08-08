Acer Malaysia has brought the latest updates to its Vero and Aspire models to our shores. — Picture courtesy of Acer Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Sustainable, more environmentally-conscious products are becoming commonplace even in tech.

Acer isn't new to the trend with its Vero product line designed on its Earthion platform that, according to a press release, aims to "tackle environmental challenges through innovative and integrated solutions."

Familiar name, greener specs

What Vero products have come to our shores? There's a Vero edition of Acer's TravelMate series, a long mainstay in its commercial product lineup.

What differentiates it from non-Vero previous editions is that it uses 30 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR plastic) in its build as well as shipping in 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

Acer has also made the device easy to maintain and upgrade, prolonging its lifespan but not compromising durability as it meets MIL-STD-810G standards in withstanding drops as well as high usage.

The standard unit will be powered by an Intel Core i5 processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, as well as 8GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

For enhanced security, the product also comes with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to help protect confidential data, alongside Acer's own security solution, the Acer ProShield Plus that includes encryption and biometric authentication.

It's available on Acer's own eStore as well as Acer official stores on Lazada and Shopee for RM3,999.

If purchased before September 30, 2022, buyers will be able to redeem a free mouse backpack and RM120 of Touch n' Go eWallet credit.

Small but powerful

For users needing a mini tower PC instead, the Acer Veriton Vero Mini offers a base configuration of a 12th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD with additional slots for upgrades.

As a Vero model, it is also made with PCR plastic (25 per cent) and is shipped in a 100 per cent recyclable box.

With its 1.3 kilogramme weight and VESA mountable design, it's a lightweight solution that is also easy to maintain and configure thanks to Acer's System Health Indicator and Acer's own unique graphic user interface BIOS.

It retails for RM3,299.

Elegant power

For those looking for an all-in-one (AIO) desktop solution, the Veriton Vero AIO, also made up of 30 per cent PCR, offers performance and power with a screwless back cover for easy maintenance and upgrades.

Specs-wise, you get the same 12th-gen Intel Core i5 but coupled with a 24-inch FHD IPS display and 8GB RAM along with 512GB SSD storage.

You also get an Infrared scanner for facial recognition as well as the Tobii Aware technology that will obscure screen content and then lock the display when a user steps away from the device.

It will even detect someone peering at your screen from behind you and alert you to their presence, allowing for a privacy screen to kick in to blur your screen.

Pricing for this model starts at RM4,599.

Orders for both the Acer Veriton Vero Mini and Veriton Vero AIO can be made via emailing [email protected]

Swift and svelte

If you're more in the market for one of Acer's Swift or Aspire laptops, those ranges have also gotten an update.

The Swift line is popular due to its sleek and light design, and the new update offers a chassis made of aerospace grade aluminium.

Weighing just 1.2 kilogramme, the mist green laptop can support up to 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with Iris Xe graphics, and up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

It also features a built-in fingerprint reader that also doubles as the power button.

As for the display, it is made of antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass to keep your screen clean with ultra thin bezels that give you a screen-to-body ratio of 92.22 per cent.

You also get a cooling system as well as an air inlet built-into the Swift 5's backlit keyboard, to increase airflow and thermal efficiency.

The touchpad itself is made from ocean-bound plastic waste, made with Acer's OceanGlass tech that gives you a glass-like tactile experience.

Pricing starts from RM4,699 with purchases before 30 September 2022 eligible for a redemption of a sleeve case, backpack and RM120 worth of Touch n' Go eWallet credit.

Simplicity and performance

Acer's added two more laptops to the range with the Aspire 5 and Aspire 3, both of which now support the 12th-gen Intel Core processor line, coming standard with at least 8GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, while supporting upgrades.

The Acer Aspire 5 lets you add on NVIDIA GeForce MX550 discrete graphics for better graphics performance, as well as USB-Type C port that supports Thunderbolt 4.

Both Aspire models feature an elevating hinge design that offers a better typing angle as well as improves on ventilation and sound projection.

Acer is also offering the Aspire models in a new striking willow green colour.

The Acer Aspire 3 starts from RM2,499 while the Acer Aspire 5 starts at RM2,599, with both models available on Acer's online retail stores as well as authorised resellers.