Sony reveals new State of Play event, will showcase game made by a Microsoft studio

Today, Sony revealed a new State of Play event set for July 8. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― Sony has been doing State of Play events since 2019, where they highlight the best upcoming games on their Playstation console. Today, they revealed a new State of Play event set for July 8. The highlight of the event will be Deathloop, a Playstation-exclusive video game that incidentally is being made a Microsoft-owned studio.

Deathloop, the upcoming action-adventure game, is currently under development by Arkane Studios. Players assume the role of an assassin stuck in a time loop on the island of Blackreef. In order to escape, you’ll have to go kill a number of targets, all before the day resets. First announced back in E3 2019, it was later revealed to be a timed Playstation 5 exclusive. This means that for the first year of it’s release (expected to be this September), the only console that Deathloop will be available on is the Sony Playstation 5.

However, things probably got a little bit awkward when Microsoft announced that they were buying Bethesda Softworks, the parent company of Arkane Studios. Nevertheless, so far Microsoft’s executive vice-president of gaming Phil Spencer has said that they’ll honour the exclusivity deal. PC gamers however won’t have to worry about it; while on console it may be an exclusive, Deathloop will still be made available on the PC through Steam.

Going back to Sony’s upcoming State of Play, Sony adds that we’ll be seeing a nine-minute long look into Deathloop. As is common with games made by Arkane Studios, Deathloop lets you try out different playstyles to achieve your goal. Sony will be showcasing these different methods as Colt, the protagonist, stealthily climbs over rooftops and go in guns blazing. Apart from Deathloop, Sony mentions that we’ll also be seeing other indie and third-party titles coming to the Playstation.

Unfortunately for Sony fans though, they mentioned that they won’t be showing any updates on neither the next God of War nor Horizon Forbidden West. They also won’t be any updates on the next generation of PlayStation VR, although Sony assures you that they’ll have more updates for these soon.

Sony’s next State of Play event will be on July 8, 2pm Pacific Time. For Malaysians looking to catch the show, you’ll have to wake up early to watch it live on July 9, 5am local time. It’ll be broadcast live on Playstation’s YouTube channel as well as their Twitch channel. ― SoyaCincau