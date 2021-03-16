Applications open for the Clubhouse creator accelerator programme

Clubhouse celebrates its first anniversary March 17, but the app still isn’t available for Android. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 — Calling all Clubhouse users — this new programme could be for you.

Elon Musk’s favourite audio chat app has opened applications for its first programme aimed at supporting creators in building their audience, connecting with brands and monetizing their work. Hopefuls have until March 31 to apply.

But beware — places are limited.

After TikTok, the Clubhouse application is the latest social network to set up a programme for creators. The news was notably announced via the platform’s Twitter account, Sunday, March 14.

Innovations for Clubhouse’s first anniversary

The Clubhouse Creator First programme is clear in its aim to motivate aspiring creators and hosts of group audio chats to get started on the platform, or to use it more, by providing resources to help creators build their audience.

The scheme could also help creators access collaborations with brands, as is already the case with many influencers on social networks like Instagram and TikTok, for example.

Clubhouse — which got a serious boost when a certain Elon Musk appeared on the platform — could therefore help improve the monetization of content present on the app.

A move that could prove advantageous for creators as well as for the company. Recently, the platform was valued at US$1 billion (RM4.11 billion).

Limited intake

However, the new programme — announced ahead of the platform’s first anniversary — has a limited number of spots. Only 20 creators will be able to enjoy its advantages.

Clubhouse has shared an online questionnaire for selecting the lucky participants. Applications are open until Wednesday, March 31.

While the platform hasn’t clearly stated how it will go about selecting the 20 creators for its programme, questions in the online form seem logically to take an interest in the reach of audio chats.

However, the Clubhouse questionnaire states that the platform is “interested in creators at every stage.” — ETX Studio