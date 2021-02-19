Sony PlayStation 5 Malaysia: Pre-order the latest batch of stocks today

Sony Malaysia has announced that its third batch of pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 will be available today. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― If you missed the last two rounds of PS5 pre-order, here’s another chance for you to get your hands on latest Sony gaming console. Sony Malaysia has announced that its third batch of pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 will be available from 00:01 today, February 19, 2021.

Since we are still in the middle of the MCO, there won’t be any walk-in pre-orders like the last round. This time, the pre-order is happening exclusively online.

To secure your unit, Sony Malaysia says you can check out the official Sony Official Store on Lazada. According to their Facebook post, you can also check with their authorised dealers for more pre-order info. During this period, Whatsapp-to-buy will not be available for the gaming console. Sony also added that the PS5 accessory or peripherals are limited to one per console per order.

Alternatively, several Shopee Malaysia preferred retailers are also offering pre-orders for the PS5 as well. This include Otakuya which is accepting pre-orders from 12.00am, while retailer Impulse Gaming will offer their PS5 pre-order at 12.00pm.

To recap, the PS5 Digital Edition is priced at RM1,869 while the Ultra HD Blu-ray version is priced at RM2,299. Below is the price list for the PS5 accessories:

DualSense Wireless Controller ― RM349

Pulse 3D wireless headset ― RM469

HD Camera ― RM279

Media Remote ― RM149

DualSense Charging Station ― RM149 ― SoyaCincau