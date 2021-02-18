Facebook expands climate change centre in push for credible information

A Facebook logo is seen at the Facebook Gather conference in Brussels January 23, 2018. ― Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 18 — Facebook Inc said today it was expanding its climate science information centre to several countries and adding new features like a section featuring facts that debunk common climate myths.

The social media giant had launched the centre in September to elevate credible sources on climate change amid mounting criticism for its role in the spread of misinformation on the issue.

The center, which is already there in France, Germany, Britain and the United States, will be available in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, India and Indonesia, among other countries starting today, Facebook said in a blog post.

The platform would also add informational labels to some climate posts in the UK that would direct users to the centre. — Reuters