Alternative operating system Windows 10X is starting to take shape

Microsoft has been working for years on an alternative to Chrome OS, particularly for students. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 ― Several American media outlets are publishing early leaks about Windows 10X, the future variant of Microsoft's operating system expected in the spring. Windows 10X, which should compete with Chrome OS on relatively inexpensive machines, appears to have a stripped-down interface and simplified menus.

We first heard about this operating system in 2019; it was originally intended to equip state-of-the-art dual-screen PCs and tablets. At some point, Windows 10X will be offered on entry-level and mid-range PCs, mainly aimed at students with limited budgets, thus competing with Chrome OS, which is used on the very popular Chromebooks in the United States.

This new operating system, described by Microsoft as more modern and lighter than Windows 10, should be officially available next spring. A version close to the one that will be distributed to manufacturers to integrate it into their PCs has been leaked online.

These first images reveal a “Fluent Design” interface, which is more refined than ever, and a Start menu deprived of its “tile.s. The general idea is to make the system simple to use in order to optimize productivity. To do this, Windows 10X offers rapid access to a search bar as well as to the latest applications used and the files opened recently. However, at the beginning, Windows 10X will likely only allow installation of new programmes found in the Microsoft Store.

In theory, Windows 10X is not intended to replace Windows 10, but it could of course directly influence future updates. Initially Windows 10X should be offered on certain entry-level and mid-range models. ― AFP-Relaxnews