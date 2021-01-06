WFH-ready: SNS Network launches JOI Book SK3000 in Malaysia for RM2,199

The laptop comes in a sleek design with cutting-edge features for work and leisure. — Picture via JOI website

PETALING JAYA, Jan 6 — Tech provider SNS Network Sdn Bhd has launched the JOI Book SK3000 for Malaysian consumers with a slew of features perfect for the work-from-home era.

Working and studying remotely means it’s important to have the right device at your fingertips and the JOI Book SK3000 is up to the challenge with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor and 4G LTE connectivity so you can stay online even without a Wi-Fi connection.

The device’s Always On feature means users can easily activate it from sleep mode and hit the ground running without waiting ages for it to boot up as well.

Designed for business professionals and students who are always on-the-go, the 10-hour battery life can fuel the day’s work and play needs without users having to scramble for a power socket.

The JOI Book SK3000 also stands out from its competitors with its thin, lightweight, and sleek design, weighing just 1.05kg and measuring less than 15mm in width.

To top things off, the device runs on Windows 10 Pro making daily tasks such as checking emails, browsing the web, creating content and getting work done a breeze.

Designed with business professionals and students in mind, the JOI Book SK3000 promises top-notch performance and portability. — Picture courtesy of SNS Network Sdn Bhd

Qualcomm president for Taiwan and South-east Asia ST Liew said the company is looking forward to making Snapdragon Always Connected PCs more widely available to Malaysian consumers and tech geeks.

“We are honoured and excited to be part of this momentous occasion which helps make Windows and Snapdragon Always Connected PCs more widely available in Malaysia.

“We are extremely proud to be a partner of SNS Network in this endeavour and we congratulate them heartily on this significant milestone,” said Liew during the virtual launch of the JOI Book SK3000 today.

The JOI Book SK3000 retails for RM2,199 and is up for pre-order on JOI and GLOO’s official Lazada and Shopee stores, GLOO’s official website, SNS Network stores, and authorised partners or dealers.

Exclusive free gifts such as Microsoft 365 Personal (ESD), 50-piece boxes of three-ply disposable face masks, and JOI backpacks await pre-order customers as well.

Walk-in purchases can be made at the SNS Network headquarters in Ipoh, GLOO retail outlets, and selected partner outlets from January 6 onwards.

For more information on the JOI Book SK3000, check out JOI’s official website.