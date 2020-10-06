Malay Mail

The Honor MagicBook Pro hits Malaysian shelves at RM3,599 (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 06 Oct 2020 11:42 AM MYT

BY NIC KER

Building upon the value-for-money MagicBook 14, the MagicBook Pro is the company’s first laptop to be powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000 series chip — the Ryen 5 4600H. — Picture courtesy of Honor via SoyaCincau
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Honor MagicBook Pro is here! Honor has announced pricing and availability details for their flagship laptop in Malaysia, and as it turns out, we’re getting the range-topping configuration.

Building upon the value-for-money MagicBook 14, the MagicBook Pro is the company’s first laptop to be powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000 series chip — the Ryen 5 4600H. 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVME SSD storage is available in a single variant for Malaysian consumers, with official pricing as follows:

Honor MagicBook Pro – RM3,599

If you purchase the MagicBook Pro, limited stocks of freebies are also available: Honor Magic Earbuds, a Bluetooth mouse, and a backpack.

What you need to know

So, what are you getting for that? Honor promises that you get a larger display that maintains a similar footprint as a “typical” 15.6″ laptop. This is done by keeping the bezels relatively slim — just 4.9mm for the top and side bezels.

A 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio makes gives this a near all-screen appearance, which I can testify to based on my quick hands-on with the laptop. Honor also talks a lot about the colour accuracy of the MagicBook Pro’s 16.1″ FHD (16:9) display, with its screen capable of displaying 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut.

Dual speakers (that flank the keyboard) also add to the laptop’s capabilities as a media consumption device, with Honor promising “virtual 3D sound”. You get quite a number of ports, including legacy USB-A ports: 1x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB-A, 1x USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Charging the MagicBook Pro’s 56Wh battery is done via USB-C, and the included 65W charger. For offline 1080p playback and office use, the laptop is rated for 11 hours on a single charge, and for web browsing, nine hours.

At 1.7kg, this is also a relatively light 16″ laptop, and the laptop feels small — thanks to the small footprint. There are a few quirks you need to take note of, however. Honor is going with a pop-up camera in the function key row, so get used to some awkward video call angles, and this also means that Windows Hello isn’t supported.

Meanwhile, there’s also a “Honor Magic-link” sticker next to the trackpad alongside the Ryzen 5 sticker. As a PSA, do not remove this sticker. This is required to use the laptop’s NFC capabilities with compatible Honor/Huawei smartphones.

So, what do you think? If you’re keen, the Honor MagicBook Pro is now available in Malaysia on ShopeeLazada, or authorised retailers, as well as Honor’s online store. — SoyaCincau

