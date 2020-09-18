TM reduces upload speed for 500Mbps Unifi plan by 50pc

When the plans were announced, both 800Mbps and 500Mbps plans were listed with 200Mbps upload speed. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Last month, TM had introduced faster Unifi broadband plans with speeds up to 800Mbps. On top of that, you can get the option to add bundles such as Unifi Plus Box and Unifi Mobile with a significant discount.

When the plans were announced, both 800Mbps and 500Mbps plans were listed with 200Mbps upload speed. Turns out, TM has quietly reduced the speed of its 500Mbps plan by half.

If you visit the Unifi Your World page, the 500Mbps plan is now listed with 100Mbps upload. The reduced upload speed is also updated on the main fibre broadband page.

This change of upload speed was discovered by one of our readers who had subscribed the 500Mbps plan on the 24th of August. Apparently, TM had stated the 200Mbps upload speed by mistake and it should have been 100Mbps.

The TM Unifi 500Mbps fibre broadband plan with 100Mbps upload speed is currently listed at RM249/month without the extra bundles but you do get a free Mesh WiFi Deco M9 Plus worth RM999. As a comparison, Maxis offers 500Mbps with 100Mbps upload speed at RM219/month, and it comes with 2 units of Mesh WiFi.

Thanks Wang Mat for the tip! — SoyaCincau