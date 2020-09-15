Amazon reveals Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro ahead of launch

How the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro looks based on the Amazon listing. — SoyaCincau image

PETALING JAYA, Sept 15 — It appears that Amazon Spain had jumped the gun and listed the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro on its platform too early. The online retailer subsequently took the listing down but by then it was too late.

So, the secret is out and it looks like Xiaomi’s mid-year refresh for its Mi 10T flagship series will available outside of China.

Photos of the purported Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro surfaced online in late August and based on the Amazon listing, those pictures look spot on.

Price and availability

Based on the listing shared on Amazon Spain, the Mi 10T series will be retail in Europe at the following prices:

Mi 10T Pro

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Black) – €640.91 (RM3,151)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage (Black) – €666.25 (RM3,276)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage (Silver) – €675.69 (RM3,322)

Mi 10T

6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Black) – €547.20 (RM2,690)

These prices are subject to change but stay tuned to SoyaCincau to find out when Xiaomi officially releases the price for the Mi 10 T series in Malaysia. The previous Mi 10 series, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, were Xiaomi’s first 5G devices for the Malaysian market.

Features and specs

Though the listing on Amazon Spain is no longer up, sites like Giga.de and GO2mobile managed to grab screenshots of the two devices. Judging from the images captured, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro closely resemble screenshots released by Twitter user Digital Chat Station.

Though the front of the device looks just like any other phone on the market, the new Mi 10T appears to be a completely new device that isn’t rebadged from an existing Xiaomi model.

Both phones are said to share the same 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (not the newer Snapdragon 865+), the same camera array and 5,000mAh battery capacity.

The big difference lies in their primary cameras and the amount of on-board RAM. The Mi 10T Pro is said to come with a 108MP camera while the Mi 10T will feature a 64MP camera module. It is also worth noting that the Pro variant will come with 8GB of RAM while non-pro has 6GB of RAM.

Even though the two models look like they have a quad-camera setup, with a rectangular camera bump that seems inspired by the Vivo X50, it is said to actually have three cameras. This includes the main camera on top, along with an ultra-wide-angle camera and zoom lens.

However, it is not certain what the fourth module above the flash actually is. Maybe it’s a Laser Auto Focus system? We can’t say for sure so we will have to wait for Xiaomi’s official announcement.

Unfortunately, based on the images, it doesn’t seem that there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the device. That’s sad to note considering that last year’s Mi 9T Pro came with one. — SoyaCincah