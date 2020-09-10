Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i & Yoga Duet 7i Malaysia: Everything you need to know

Lenovo has announced two new Yoga-branded laptops/convertibles for Malaysia, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i and the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i. — SoyaCincau image

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 — Lenovo's Yoga series has been one of the more interesting ranges in the laptop market in recent times. The company has now announced two new Yoga-branded laptops/convertibles for Malaysia: the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i and the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i.

As the “i” suggests, both models will be powered by Intel Core processors — although they take on drastically different form-factors. On the one hand, you have the Yoga Slim 7i, the more conventional laptop option. On the other, the Yoga Duet 7i is the versatile, convertible option with a detachable keyboard and multiple viewing modes to choose from.

Interested? Here’s what you need to know.

Price and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i and Yoga Duet 7i are now available to purchase in Malaysia — or if you’d prefer, you can also pick up the AMD-powered 14″ Yoga Slim 7. Colour options of Orchid, Slate Grey, and Dark Moss are available for the Yoga Slim 7i, while the Yoga Duet 7i is available in Orchid and Slate Grey.

Official pricing is as follows:

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 AMD (14″)(Lenovo Malaysia Official Website) – RM3,499

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (14″)(Fabric option) – RM5,099

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (15″)(Lenovo Malaysia Official Website) – RM4,999

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i (13″) – RM4,099

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i (13″)(Lenovo Malaysia Official Website) – RM4,599

It’s worth noting that official pricing varies depending on the platform. Unless otherwise mentioned, you can purchase the new Yoga models at Lenovo Exclusive Stores (LES) throughout Malaysia and authorised retailers on Lazada and Shopee. Additionally, the Yoga Slim 7i is also available with a textured fabric cover which is supposedly stain-repellent.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is available in both 14″ and 15″ variants, along with a 512GB SSD M.2 PICe NVMe for storage mated to 16GB of soldered LPDDR4X RAM. As mentioned, the Yoga Slim 7i is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors,with options going up to the Core i7-1065G7 processor.

For lower-end models in the range, there are Intel UHD Graphics and Intel Iris Plus Graphics, although you can opt for the new Nvidia GeForce MX350 instead. Like many ultrabooks of today, you get a single Thunderbolt 3 port for charging, data transfers, and external monitors, while there is a second USB-C port that can only be used for charging.

You still get two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a HDMI port — so you’re covered for your older peripherals. And who doesn’t appreciate a HDMI port on your laptop, in an age where full-sized ports are seemingly disappearing?

At a weight of 1.5kg, Lenovo also says that the 14″ Yoga Slim 7i is its lightest 8-core Windows laptop ever, although the optional glass display will add to that weight. For the IPS display, you can choose between FHD (1980×1080 pixels) and UHD (3840×2160 pixels) resolutions (with HDR); a touchscreen option is also available.

Finally, Lenovo has also promised some impressive battery figures. For the 14″ model, you get up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge with the FHD variant (integrated graphics), and up to 95W fast-charging is available for the range-topping version.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is Lenovo’s all-in-one convertible option. Basically, you get a couple of viewing modes to choose from: standard laptop mode, tablet mode, or you can detach — and still use — the keyboard for a versatile setup with the help of an adjustable kickstand on the back of the display.

Lenovo says that the Yoga Duet 7i has been designed for those in the creative industry, with a digital pen included that can be attached to the convertible. There’s also an optional Lenovo E-Color Pen, sold separately.

This features a built-in smart sensor that allows users to reproduce colours from real-lie objects by just touching the E-Color Pen’s tip to them—before applying the colours in design apps such as Adobe’s suite of apps. This works along with the 13″ IPS touchscreen display pushing a 2K resolution of 2160×1350 pixels, along with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut.

Again, this is an Intel-powered machine, which means that you have options ranging from 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U to the Core i7-10510U processors. Unlike the Slim 7i, you won’t have a discrete graphic option, with Intel UHD Graphics being the singular option on the Yoga Duet 7i. Up to 16GB of soldered DDR4 RAM is available.

For ports, there’s no Thunderbolt 3 support, unfortunately. However, you get one USB 3.2 Type-C port for data transfers, along with two USB 3.2 Type-C ports that also work with charging and external monitors. And yes, there’s a microSD card reader, which should be pretty essential to creatives who regularly use cameras (and microSD cards) in their workflow.

Finally, 45W USB-C charging is supported, with Lenovo promising a maxiumum battery life of 10.8 hours.

Both models also come with a range of smart features, including a Windows Hello-compatible infrared camera, and a Smart Display function that moves content over from the main display to an external monitor by simply turning your head.

For more information, click here. — SoyaCincau