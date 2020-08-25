Xiaomi Malaysia has a portable photo printer that costs RM249

Price at RM249 in Malaysia, the Mi Portable Photo Printer costs less than half the price of a Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Bluetooth printer. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Alongside the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor, Xiaomi Malaysia has introduced an affordable pocket-sized photo printer that lets you print photos wirelessly from your smartphone. Price at RM249 in Malaysia, it costs less than half the price of a Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Bluetooth printer.

The Mi Portable Photo Printer uses ZINK (Zero Ink) technology and it prints on 2″ x 3″ photo paper in 313 x 400dpi resolution. This is a similar technology utilised by portable Canon and HP photo printers.

The printer can hold up to 10 sheets and it takes 45 seconds to print a photo. This is almost 4 times slower compared to the Instax printer which takes about 12 seconds per photo.

The device itself comes with a 500mAh battery and it charges via microUSB. On a full charge, it is rated to provide enough power to print about 20 sheets. The printer weighs at 181 grams and it is connected via Bluetooth 5.0.

The portable photo printer is managed via the Xiaomi Mijia app and it supports both Android and iOS devices. The app also allows you to add filters and AR effects for your printed images. If you’re interested, you can purchase the printer on the official Xiaomi online store on Lazada. — SoyaCincau