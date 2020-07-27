Here’s how you could get the OnePlus Nord in Malaysia for RM99

The OnePlus Mystery costs RM99 and it will be available for purchase for one day only next week. — SoyaCincau image

PETALING JAYA, July 27 — OnePlus Malaysia is now offering a unique Mystery Box which allows you to stand a chance of getting the OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus Buds and other merchandise for only RM99. The OnePlus Mystery costs RM99 and it will be available for purchase for one day only next week.

OnePlus Nord Mystery Box

According to the official OnePlus store on Shopee, the Mystery Box is limited to 450 sets and each comes with a RM99 store cash voucher that can be used storewide with no minimum spend required.

In addition to the voucher, two lucky buyers will get the actual Nord phone and there will be 10 sets that contain the OnePlus Buds TWS headphones.

Also included are 15 sets of Limited Edition OnePlus Nord Tyvek Jacket and the remaining 423 sets will get random OnePlus merchandises.

If you’re interested, the OnePlus Mystery Box will go on sale on the August 4, 2020. According to the Shopee link, the sale starts at 23.59pm on August 3, 2020.

Several retailers in Malaysia have began offering pre-order for the Nord with stocks expected to arrive by the end of August 2020. The based model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is expected to be priced under RM2,000. — SoyaCincau