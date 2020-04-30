Anchor introduces tool that lets users convert a video conference into an editable podcast (VIDEO)

Anchor has introduced a new tool on the application that lets people convert video calls to podcasts. — Picture courtesy of Anchor

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30 — Anchor, the company behind the podcast-making app sharing the same name has announced a new tool in its application which allows users to transform their video calls into podcasts.

As podcasts gain traction in the audio content industry, more people become interested in creating their own — and the equipment needed to do so can be spendy.

Anchor is a company who claims that their smartphone application can help users produce high-quality pods whether they’re simply dabbling in the practice for the first time or are hosting an entire podcast series with thousands of audience members.

Whichever the case may be, the company announced this week that it has added a new tool that will help people make a new type of podcast: one that’s based on a video conference.

The feature can take a video call conducted from Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, Instagram Live or any other video chat service and turn it into a podcast that can be edited within the app and then distributed wherever the host pleases, like to Spotify and Apple Podcasts. In fact, any .mp4 or .mov file can be converted into just an audio file on Anchor.

This tool is available on the Anchor application now, letting people turn their video conversations with friends and family, online poetry slams, or virtual viewing parties into their next podcast episode. — AFP-Relaxnews