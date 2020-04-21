Malaysian artistes take centrestage on Apple Music for 48 hours

Local artists are highlighted for 48 hours on Apple Music in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — It’s all about local musicians on Apple Music for 48 hours thanks to a special Stream Local programme.

Running until 5pm tomorrow, Malaysian artistes are going to be front-and-centre on Apple’s music streaming platform.

Local Apple Music editors will curate the Apple Music Browse tab and feature Malaysian artistes such as Hael Husaini, Midnight Fusic, SonaOne among others.

This is as good a time as any for Malaysians to take the time to discover some of the best of Malaysia’s artistes on the platform.

Featured playlists include Malaysian Music Today, Breaking Malaysian Music, and one dedicated to popular local songstress Datuk Siti Nurhaliza — Datuk Siti Nurhaliza Essentials.

Apple Music recently launched its Web player that will allow users to stream the service from a browser tab. The service currently comes with a free 3-month trial and is available on both iOS and Android mobile platforms.