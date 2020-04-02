Huawei to launch P40 and MatePad Pro Malaysian today

Huawei Malaysia is set to reveal the latest Huawei P40, MatePad Pro and the new Watch GT 2e on April 2, 2020. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — This is it, the latest Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will be announced in Malaysia on the 2nd April 2020.

On top of that, Huawei Malaysia will also reveal the local availability and pricing for the Huawei MatePad Pro and the new Watch GT 2e.

The Malaysian launch is happening at 6pm today. It will be streamed live via Huawei Malaysia’s YouTube channel or via its Facebook page.

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro

As spotted earlier, the Chinese smartphone maker will bring in the P40 and P40 Pro. The top-of-the-line P40 Pro+ will be released much later. According to the European specs, the P40 will come with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage while the Pro version gets 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

In Europe, the P40 is priced at €799 (about RM3,831) while the P40 Pro is going for €999 (about RM4,790). Do note that European pricing is significantly higher so do expect lower prices when it is announced locally. You can learn more about the Huawei P40 Pro in our first impressions post.

Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei is also introducing the MatePad Pro and this could be the first 5G tablet to come to Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

On top of that, Huawei is also introducing the MatePad Pro and this could be the first 5G tablet to come to Malaysia. The Kirin 990 powered tablet looks like an iPad Pro. It even comes with a stylus that's called the M-Pencil which latches on the top of the tablet to charge.

In Europe, it is priced from €549 which is about RM2,520 for the WiFi-only version and it goes all the way up to €949 (about RM4,356) for the top-spec 512GB storage model with 5G.

Huawei Watch GT 2e

The Watch GT 2e features a perforated watch band that looks like the Apple Watch Nike edition. — Picture courtesy of Huawei via SoyaCincau

Huawei Malaysia will also announce its new Watch GT 2e for the local market. It looks like a sportier version of the current Huawei Watch GT 2 and it features a perforated watch band that looks like the Apple Watch Nike edition.

During the Livestream event, Huawei will also provide latest updates on its Huawei AppGallery and its Huawei Care for 2020. We expect pre-orders for the devices to be made available soon and they will ship it directly to your doorstep during the movement control order. — SoyaCincau