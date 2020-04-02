Apple Card holders can skip their April payments, too

Apple lets their card holders defer April payments if necessary. — Picture courtesy of Apple via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 — Last month, Apple launched an assistance programme that allowed Apple Card holders to skip their March payment without accruing interest; the company has now updated its information page to reveal that it is offering the same option for April.

To offer relief to their cardholders who are struggling with the financial side effects of the global pandemic, Apple launched an aid programme last month that allowed customers to defer their March payments without accruing interest. The company is offering the same for the month of April, as well.

This programme joins the long list of other steps Apple is taking to help their customers during the Covid-19 outbreak and keep them safe. Before closing down all retail locations to reduce disease transmission, Apple gave their employees additional sick days, increased the cleaning staff at stores nationwide and reduced the number of available seating options in-store to keep customers apart from one another.

The financial aid programme can be opted into by simply sending a message to a support representative through the Wallet application. Cardholders who enrolled the programme in March will have to do so again for April. — AFP-Relaxnews