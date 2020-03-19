Oppo releases its most premium-looking phone under RM1,000

Oppo Malaysia has just announced the Oppo A91 and they are calling it their sleekest photography performance phone ever. — Picture courtesy of Oppo via SoyaCincau

Oppo Malaysia has just announced the Oppo A91 and they are calling it their sleekest photography performance phone ever.

According to their product page, this is their thinnest (7.9mm) and lightest (172g) A series device yet.

The A91 comes with a 6.4″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs on MediaTek Helio P70 processor and it features Game Boost 2.0 for an enhanced gaming experience.

On top of that, Oppo also highlights that the device has Widevine L1 certification, allowing you to watch Netflix and Amazon Prime videos in Full HD.

The device that’s coming to our shores has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, it looks similar to the Oppo A9 2020 that was released last year.

It has a 48MP f/1.79 main camera, an 8MP f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP portrait camera and a 2MP f/2.4 mono camera.

Some of the camera features include EIS Anti-shake for video recording, AI video beautification, night portrait and portrait bokeh effects.

For selfies, the tiny notch on the display houses a 16MP f/2.0 front camera.

Powering the device is a 4,025mAh battery and it supports Oppo’s 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 via USB-C.

According to Oppo, you can get a 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes, and a quick 5-minute charge on the cable is sufficient to provide 2 hours of talk time.

In terms of connectivity, it supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Oppo A91 is officially priced at RM999 in Malaysia. For our market, it will be available only in a single colour option — “Lightening Black”.

Obviously, due to the current Movement Control order, the A91 will be sold exclusively online via Oppo online store, Shopee and Lazada.

In conjunction with Lazada’s birthday promo from 18th to 26th March, Lazada is offering an instant RM100 rebate and a free Oppo exclusive bag. To enjoy this perk, you can place a downpayment of 10 per cent during the pre-order and pay the remaining 90 per cent on 27th March 2020 before noon. — SoyaCincau