Oppo Find X2 global reveal rescheduled to March 6

Oppo marketing VP Brian Shen teases spec details about the upcoming Find 2X ahead of its March 6 launch. — Picture from Oppo/Twitter via AFP-Relaxnews

DONGGUAN (China), Feb 25 — In response to the cancellation of the 2020 Mobile World Congress, Oppo will instead be revealing its latest flagship smartphone online on March 6.

Oppo announced today that its latest flagship smartphone, the Find X2, will debut next Friday about a week after it was supposed to be revealed at the now-cancelled Mobile World Congress, a conference which the company had referred to as “the most important platform in the mobile communication industry.”

Instead, the Find X2 will be unveiled online on March 6. In addition to a brief teaser clip of the device published on Twitter, the company’s VP of global marketing Brian Shen ambiguously revealed a few details about the model stating just “120Hz and 3K.” While the former number refers to the refresh rate, it’s less clear what 3K refers to.

Bring visuals to life and #UncoverTheUltimate with us on March 6. #OPPOFindX2 is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ySlk0U2mkA — OPPO (@oppo) February 25, 2020

The first generation of the device was announced back in 2018 and was one of the earliest models designed with a pop-up selfie camera so that no notch impeded with the model’s panoramic display.

Whether the new iteration of the phone adopts this technology or not has yet to be confirmed. In any case, the world is set to find out on Friday, March 6. — AFP-Relaxnews