Samsung Galaxy S20 Malaysia: Pre-order starts today from RM3,599

TM Roh, president & head of mobile communications business of Samsung Electronics, unveils the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra smartphones during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco February 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is finally unveiled and there are a total of three models — the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G.

Since Malaysia is a key market, Malaysians can pre-order the devices starting from today at 5pm.

Official Samsung Galaxy S20 pricing

Below is the official Malaysian retail pricing:

Galaxy S20 8GB RAM + 128GB storage — RM3,599

Galaxy S20+ 8GB RAM + 128GB storage — RM3,999

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 12GB RAM + 128GB storage — RM4,999

Pre-order will be available from 5pm on 12th February until the 26th February 2020. It is available on Samsung’s eStore as well as authorised partners such as Maxis, Harvey Norman, Celcom, Courts, Digi, Urban Republic, YTL, Best Denki, U Mobile, SenQ, Senheng as well as Samsung official online store on Lazada and Shopee.

As a pre-order promo, customers that purchase the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G will receive the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for free.

The Galaxy Buds+ offers a much longer battery life with up to 11 hours per charge and it is retailing for RM599.

Hardware specs

The latest trio comes in three sizes with the Galaxy S20 having a 6.2″ display while the S20+ gets a larger 6.7″ panel. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the biggest Galaxy S flagship yet with a 6.9″ screen.

Apart from the display, the biggest difference is the camera setup and battery capacity.

The S20 comes with a triple-camera unit with a 12MP main, 64MP telephoto camera (up to 30X digital zoom) and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. Powering the device is a 4,000mAh battery.

For the slightly bigger S20+, it has a quad-camera setup which is similar to the S20 but it comes with the added ToF sensor. The S20+ gets a 4,500mAh battery which is almost 10 per cent more than the S10+.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra has the highest resolution main camera and telephoto shooter combo to be ever fitted on a flagship smartphone. It has a 108MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto unit (up to 100X digital zoom), a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 3D ToF camera. Powering this mammoth device is a 5,000mAh battery.

To learn more, you can check out our announcement and first impressions post. — SoyaCincau