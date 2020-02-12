Google Assistant’s ‘Ambient Mode’ rolling out to OnePlus smartphones (VIDEO)

OnePlus devices gain access to Android’s ‘Ambient Mode’ powered by Google Assistant. — Picture courtesy of OnePlus

BEIJING, Feb 12 — Yesterday, Chinese manufacturer OnePlus announced that their smartphones are getting the productivity-enhancing Google Assistant experience called “Ambient Mode.”

On all OnePlus phones generation 3 and up, users will soon be able to benefit from Android’s “Ambient Mode,” a productivity-improving experience powered by the Google Assistant.

This mode is automatically enabled any time the device is charging. Without having to wake up the phone, users will be able to see information like notifications, reminders, the weather, and calendar events by just glancing at the always-on display.

Boost your productivity with a proactive Google Assistant experience courtesy of @Android’s Ambient Mode, now available on #OxygenOS.

Learn more 👉 https://t.co/QchAW8OaEc pic.twitter.com/wS69CrrW1R — OnePlus (@oneplus) February 11, 2020

Additionally, this feature allows phone displays to be turned into digital photo frames as well as a control interface for smart home devices like speakers and lights.

When the experience is available, a notification will appear on OnePlus screens when connected to a charger. Users can tap this notice and simply follow the prompted guidance to enable the feature. — AFP-Relaxnews