Google Assistant’s ‘Ambient Mode’ rolling out to OnePlus smartphones (VIDEO)

Wednesday, 12 Feb 2020 10:20 AM MYT

OnePlus devices gain access to Android’s ‘Ambient Mode’ powered by Google Assistant. — Picture courtesy of OnePlus
BEIJING, Feb 12 — Yesterday, Chinese manufacturer OnePlus announced that their smartphones are getting the productivity-enhancing Google Assistant experience called “Ambient Mode.”

On all OnePlus phones generation 3 and up, users will soon be able to benefit from Android’s “Ambient Mode,” a productivity-improving experience powered by the Google Assistant.

This mode is automatically enabled any time the device is charging. Without having to wake up the phone, users will be able to see information like notifications, reminders, the weather, and calendar events by just glancing at the always-on display.

 

 

Additionally, this feature allows phone displays to be turned into digital photo frames as well as a control interface for smart home devices like speakers and lights.

When the experience is available, a notification will appear on OnePlus screens when connected to a charger. Users can tap this notice and simply follow the prompted guidance to enable the feature. — AFP-Relaxnews

