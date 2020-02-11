Samsung debuts Z Flip in commercial ahead of Unpacked event (VIDEO)

Samsung debuted the Z Flip in a commercial that played during the Oscars. — Picture courtesy of Google / Samsung

SEOUL, Feb 11 — During the Oscars this weekend, Samsung regained control over the rumours surrounding the upcoming Z Flip by releasing an official ad of the folding device ahead of today's debut.

On Sunday during the 92nd Academy Awards, Samsung surprised TV viewers by launching an official commercial for the Z Flip smartphone showing off the device in all its flexible glory just days before it was supposed to make a big debut splash.

Though nothing about the Z Flip came as a surprise considering how extensively it has been leaked over the past few weeks, this ad was the first content published by the company showing the smartphone without any wraps. It confirmed almost everything that’s been predicted about the model thus far.

Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT — nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020

The form factor is as expected: the interior of the clamshell is a full-length display, and the exterior has a small digital display beside the back camera apparatus that gives users the time and date as well as preview information such as who an incoming call is from.

As for the technical specs, almost nothing has been confirmed by Samsung. It’s speculated that it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 and will carry a US$1,500 (RM6,216.75) price tag.

The Z Flip will be revealed in full tomorrow at Samsung’s Unpacked event in San Francisco. — AFP-Relaxnews