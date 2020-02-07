Wuhan hospitals use 5G-powered robots to guide patients, disinfect quarantined areas

According to a report, 5G-powered robots are used at two hospitals in Wuhan for guiding patients and disinfecting quarantined areas in order to reduce cross-infection. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

WUHAN, Feb 7 ― Two hospitals in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, have used 5G-powered robots for guiding patients and disinfecting quarantined areas in order to reduce cross-infection, reported Xinhua news agency.

One robot, installed with an interactive screen, is used at the hospital hall to offer patients guidance for diagnosis and promoting knowledge about epidemic prevention, according to its developers ― China Mobile's Hubei branch and robot maker CloudMinds.

Another robot is programmed to clean and disinfect floors in the quarantined areas and deliver medicine.

The robots were donated to the hospitals designated for patients with the novel coronavirus, according to its developers.

Robots have increasingly been deployed at the frontline of China's fight against the epidemic in order to reduce cross-infection risks and improve efficiency.

Robot manufacturer Siasun and the Shenyang Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences are also developing a robot that can replace nurses in conducting throat testing for the virus. ― Bernama