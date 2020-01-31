Nintendo Switch sales pass 50 million, SNES milestone

A Nintendo Switch game console at a shop in Tokyo, upon the console's March 2017 launch. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 31 ― With lifetime sales of 52.48 million between March 2017 and the end of December 2019, here's what's next in the Nintendo Switch's trajectory.

The Nintendo Switch is now Nintendo's third-best-selling home console after less than three years of availability.

Some 52.48 million sales mean that the Switch has now surpassed the 49.1 million unit lifetime figure achieved by the 1990 Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Now in the Switch's headlights is the retro console's predecessor, the 1983 NES, which made it to 61.91m units sold before Nintendo stopped reporting sales in the early 2000s.

Remaining milestones include the handheld Nintendo 3DS, still on the market with 75.71 million sales, though demand has dropped off significantly since the portable Switch's announcement in 2015.

The Wii (2006) remains Nintendo's best-selling home console of all time on 101.6 million sales. It had sold 44m million units after its third year-end Holiday Season.

Passing the Wii would also mean besting the Xbox 360 (2005) and PlayStation 3 (2006).

After that, there's the Game Boy and Game Boy Color line on 118.7 million sales and, as the best-selling dedicated handheld console of all time ― a definition that conveniently excludes smartphones which now boast similar or better technology ― the Nintendo DS on 154 million sales.

The PlayStation 2 remains the best-selling game console of all time with over 155 million sales. ― AFP-Relaxnews