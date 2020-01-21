Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera set to be a heavy hitter

Samsung is set to announce its new Galaxy S20 range next month. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 21 ― Details of Samsung's new flagship phone, slated for release on February 11, 2020, have already been leaked on the web. According to MySmartPrice, the smartphone will be offered in three 5G-compatible models.

It happens every year: a few weeks before the presentation of the new S series phones from Samsung, numerous online leaks reveal nearly all the details of the South Korean manufacturer's new range. This year's Galaxy S20, the successor to the S10, is no exception.

In all, three models are expected to be released: the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and the S20 Ultra. Their Dynamic AMOLED displays ― 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch, respectively ― are all said to be 20/9 ultra-high definition (1.440 p) with an image refresh rate of 120 Hz, making them as adapted to video streaming as to online gaming.

All three models are said to run on Samsung's Exynos 990 chipset with at least 12 GB of RAM, which would ensure exceptional performance. On the other hand, Samsung is not expected to offer more than 128 GB of storage for each of its smartphones; this could be extended by adding a microSD card.

Besides the minimal differences in screen size, what really differentiates the new models from one another are their cameras. The most advanced, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, is expected to boast a 108-megapixel main sensor, a new record. The resulting photos would be so rich in detail, for example, that small sections could be magnified and recropped without loss of clarity. They could also be printed in very large format. The S20 Ultra is also said to have a 10x optical zoom and an ultra wide angle lens. The other models are expected to have sensors that are less pixel-rich and only offer 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy 20+ are also said to have a ToF cameras for depth sensing and clarity. All of the phones are expected to have 8K video recording.

MySmartPrice also hints at more powerful batteries for more autonomy and faster recharging.

The official announcement for the smartphones is set for February 11, 2020. Samsung may also take advantage of the occasion to reveal its new folding-screen smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. ― AFP-Relaxnews