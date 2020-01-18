Samsara opens pre-sales for its smart and connected luggage

Samsara's smart carry-on luggage is available now for pre-order. — Picture courtesy of Samsara NEW YORK, Jan 18 — Just a few weeks after announcing the newest version of its smart carry-on suitcases with Wi-Fi connectivity, Samsara Luggage has officially opened pre-orders online.

At CES earlier this month, Samsara luggage debuted the latest generation of its connected carry-on suitcases “with Wi-Fi Hotspot capabilities.” On Thursday, pre-sales for the series opened up.

The carry-on features IoT tracking and Bluetooth 5.1 technology so that owners can get accurate updates sent to their phone regarding their suitcase’s present location and whether it’s been opened or not. Its tech is located within a smart unit accessible from the case’s exterior. Owners can also find a USB-C port and portable wireless charging dock within this compartment with which they can juice up their smartphone and laptop.

Unfortunately, the luggage does not come with the Hotspot feature as standard—it costs an additional US$80 (RM324.40). If purchased, owners will need to subscribe with the Monogoto mobile service to enable the feature.

Right now, the carry-on with Hotspot tech and without Hotspot tech can be preordered for US$279 and US$199, respectively; the cases are regularly priced at US$399 and US$295. Deliveries are expected to begin this spring. — AFP-Relaxnews



